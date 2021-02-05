Judy Andranette Corbitt
LONGVIEW — Judy Andranette Brown Corbitt or better known as “A” by her husband passed away at the young age of 67 in Longview, Texas. She passed on January 26 2021 at 4:31pm. She was brought into Good Shepherd Hospital on December 27 2020 with double pneumonia and did not recover from it.
Judy was born on June 20 1953 in Paris, Texas. Her parents Eva Hall Brown and Edward Brown are both deceased. She was married to Donald Ray Corbitt on June 24 1972. She graduated Longview High School in 1971, then went to school for cosmetology. She later became a licensed beautician where she spent many years creating a service for clients at Heads First Salon in White Oak, Texas. Judy read her Bible all the time and prayed for her family to be safe. She was always the one to look on the brighter side of things and make sure everyone around was comfortable. Always a smile on her face.
Judy is survived by her husband of 48 and a half years Donald Ray Corbitt, her two sons Adam Dale Corbitt born in 1975 and Jacob Lee Corbitt born in 1979.
