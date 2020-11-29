Judy Ann Adams Wendt

Judy was born June 16, 1942 in Longview, Texas to Beryl and Mitchell Adams. Her early years were spent living in the Humble Oil Company camp near Pickton, Texas, while her dad worked for Humble. She attended grade school and junior high at Como-Pickton ISD in Como, Texas.
As she was nearing her high school years, being the daddy’s girl that she was, Judy convinced her dad to move the family to Winnsboro, so she could play basketball there. She was a fierce player for Winnsboro, starting on the varsity all four years and scored over 50 points in a game. In 1999, she was inducted into the Winnsboro Athletic Hall of Fame.
In 1960, she met the love of her life, Roy, at the Longview Bowling Palace. They married in 1963 and were married for 57 years, living in Longview for 52 of those years. During their time in Longview, Judy served in many secretarial roles for Longview ISD and held several office positions in the Texas Educational Secretary Association. She was also a fixture making burgers at the Gregg County Fair. Judy loved music, singing in the church choir, playing the piano and organ at Covenant Christian and First Christian Church of Longview, and for the Cornerstone Sunday School Class.
Roy and Judy were very rarely apart. They enjoyed bowling, music, traveling, NASCAR, and supporting the Lobos. They have two daughters and five grandchildren who kept them busy while they grew up with band, tennis, baseball, softball, Boy Scouts, church events and more.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Mitchell, her mother, Beryl, and her brother, Thomas.
Judy is survived by her husband, Roy Wendt (57 years), her daughters Jennifer Kirkpatrick and husband Coby, and Stacey Cremers and husband Jon, and grandchildren, Callaway Kirkpatrick, Kadyn Kirkpatrick, Jake Cremers, Maddie Cremers, and Allie Cremers.
A private graveside service will be held for the family and a Celebration of Life for Judy will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or The American Heart Association.
