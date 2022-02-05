Judy Ann (Fleming) Shoffitt
DIBOLL — Funeral services for Judy Ann (Fleming) Shoffitt, 80, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Danny Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Shoffitt was born January 29, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, to Winston Fleming and Mattie (Eagerton) Fleming, and died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Joseph House in Lufkin after a battle with cancer.
Mrs. Shoffitt was of Baptist faith. She was raised and attended school in Lindale, Texas. Mrs. Shoffitt moved to Lufkin in 1970. She was active and held office in Lufkin Band Boosters during the late 1970s and was instrumental in Band Boosters beginning concession stands at football stadiums and also designed and sewed marching banners for all three Lufkin bands. Mrs. Shoffitt was a real estate broker and owner of Key Realty in the late 1970s and 1980s. She then worked as the Assistant Administrator at Angelina Nursing Home during the late 1980s. Mrs. Shoffitt was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, wife and sister who loved taking care of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Henry Shoffitt of Diboll; daughter, Tracy Wells of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Billy Shults of Diboll; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Gene Powell of Longview; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Karen Fleming of White Oak, TX; step-son, Kevin Shoffitt of Lufkin; step-son and wife, Derrick and Jeannie Shoffitt of Lufkin; grandchildren, Billy Ball and wife Janna of Mt. Pleasant, Kris Ball and wife Leslie of Lufkin, Kirk Wells and wife Margot of Longview, John Wells of Nacogdoches, Elizabeth Scroggins and husband Josh of Lufkin, Tracy Brown and wife Karissa of Lufkin, Amelia Jones of Texarkana, Johnathan Shoffitt of Las Vegas, NV, Timothy Shoffitt of Lufkin, and Wesley Shoffitt of Lufkin; step-grandchildren, Logan Shults of Conroe, Cheyenne Shults of Livingston, Dalton Shults of Livingston, and Tommy “T.J.” Brown of Onalaska; 9 great-grandchildren; and father of her children, Don Brown and wife Neva of Lufkin.
Mrs. Shoffitt was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, LaDonna Jones; and sons-in-law, Glenn Wells and Tim Jones.
Pallbearers will be Billy Ball, Kris Ball, Kirk Wells, John Wells, Tracy Brown, and Josh Scroggins.
Special memorials may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
