Judy Baird Newman
WHITE OAK — A Visitation for Judi Baird Newman, 67, of White Oak, Texas will be held April 15, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road Longview, TX. A celebration of life for Judi will be April 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at New Beginnings Baptist Church 2137 East George Richey Road Longview, TX. with Brother Sonny Seldon officiating. Judi passed away March 26, 2021 in Round Rock, Texas. She was born May 8, 1953 to Louise and Lester Baird in Gilmer, Texas and was a longtime resident of White Oak and a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church She graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1971 and retired from the city of Longview Parks and Recreation after 25 years. Throughout her life she was a member of many organizations such as, The American Business Women’s Association, White Oak Lioness Club, Crimson Red Hat Society of White Oak and was a volunteer at Longview Regional Hospital. Judi had a passion for scrapbooking, organizing and was very much devoted to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Lester Baird and Brothers, Guy and Larry Baird.
Judi’s truest love was her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her Husband Bobby L. Newman of White Oak, TX; Son, Chris Newman of Longview, TX; Son, Tim Smith and wife Jessica of Round Rock, TX; Son Casey Smith of Lake Jackson, TX; Grandsons, Christian Newman, Cooper and Coy Smith; Grand daughters, Marley and Bali Smith, Caleigh Newman. Great-grandchildren; River and Bella Newman. Sister Nancy and husband David Clark of Latch, TX; Sister in law Joyce Baird of Gladewater, TX and many nieces and nephews.
