Judy Charlotte Nolan Slusser
KILGORE — Services for Judy Charlotte Nolan Slusser, 80 of Kilgore will be held on March 6, 2023 at eleven o’clock in the morning at Forest Home Baptist Church with Reverend Riley Pippen officiating. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service. Surrounded by her loving family, Judy completed her earthly journey on March 2, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s in Tyler.
Judy was born in Waco, Texas on September 28, 1942, to Mary Lee Johnson. She attended Sabine Public Schools and married Richard D. Howell early in life. Richard and Judy had three children. She obtained her GED in October of 1968. Judy would go on to continue her education and complete her board of Vocational Nursing License in March of 1970. Judy worked in numerous hospitals and nursing homes throughout East Texas during her career. In October of 1966, she married Larry Nolen. Judy became the first woman truck driver for Groendyke Trucking of Longview, Texas. Larry and Judy drove cross country together for many years. Later in life, she would drive single until she retired from truck driving. In October of 1988, she married Johnny Slusser, and the two remained married until his death in January of 2019. Known as “Graw” to her grandchildren and her adopted children by choice, Judy adored her family - they were her source of happiness and strength. After her retirement, Judy enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and attending N.H.R.A drag racing events, where she watched her grandson Steve and son-in-law Billy. When Judy could no longer attend these events, she would sit in front of the computer for hours, watching the events live. Judy was a racer at heart, as she would race during her younger years at the Hallsville raceway during the 1960s. She was so proud of “Those Capco Boys” - she was their biggest fan. Judy was the most dedicated and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Forever and always.
Judy was reunited with her loving husband Johnny Lee Slusser, son Ronny Howell, grandparents Charlie and Carrie Johnson, parents Joe and Mary Cline, brother Jim Edd Cline, and sister Sue Cline, and aunt Jo Della Wood.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Ricky Howell and wife Tonya of Liberty City, and Kay Torrence and husband Billy of Kilgore; grandchildren Steve Torrence and wife Natalie of Kilgore, Lisa Carter and husband Michael of Liberty City, Logan Howell and wife Monica of Kilgore, B.J. Howell and wife Maci of Liberty City, and Coty Howell and wife Teasha of Kilgore; great-grandchildren Charli, Sierra, Makayla, Mckenzie, Lexi, Landry, Taylor, Tyler, Maverick, Autumn, Logan and Addie; sister Deanie and husband Curtis DeShazer, brother Tony and Vickie Cline, cousins Raye Nell Avant, Jean Pool and Betty Madewell; special family friends Victor, Vanessa, Victoria, Valere, and Valentino Olowo, Renada, Robert Patterson, Jordan Daniel and family. Jason and Addrianna Patterson, Tina Vaughn Menefee, and Todd, Amanda, and Bud, Stewart, Taylor and Brice Winters; caretakers Naomi Sanchez, Kim Mullins, Terry Bracken, Angela Loftis, Trisha Rushton, Greg and Doreen Miles, Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Dr. Roshan, and Holly Copeland.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler at 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofesttexas.org.), the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (https://act.alz.org/donate), or Forest Home Baptist Church at 15746 County Rd 173 N, Kilgore, TX 75662 (https://fhbckilgore.com/)
