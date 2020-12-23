Judy Gail Irving
KILGORE — A gathering of family and friends will be held for Judy Gail Irving, 77, of Kilgore on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Rader Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Rock Springs Cemetery. Mrs. Irving passed away on December 20, 2020 in Longview.
Judy was born on August 23, 1943 in Marshall, Texas to Robert and Velice Coleman. She was a caregiver, which suited her love of taking care of others. Judy loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Peter Irving.
Judy is survived by a son; Pete Irving of Longview, daughter; Lora Cuthbertson of Kilgore, 3 grandchildren; Brittney Cuthbertson of Sunset, TX, Westley Cuthbertson of Colorado Springs, CO, and Rachel Grubbs of Longview, 3 great grandchildren; Ashlynn Smith, Lexi Grubbs, and Ida Cuthbertson, and numerous brothers and sisters.
