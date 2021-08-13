Judy J. Betty' Bailey
LONGVIEW, TX Celebration service for Judy J. Betty' Bailey will be held Saturday at 1:pm at Growing Valley Baptist Church of Longview.
She will rest in Union Post Oak Cemetery, service by the professionals of Bigham Mortuary
Mrs. Bailey answered her Lord on Wednesday, August 4.
She was born in Longview Gregg County, TX
Open visitation today 2:pm til 5:pm at Bigham
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED AT BOTH FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH SERVICE WITH NO EXCEPTIONS
