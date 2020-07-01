Judy K. Hornbeck
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Judy Kay Hornbeck age 72, of Longview, Texas passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Longview. She was born on November 30, 1947 in Longview to Geraldine and Phillip Smith. She later married Calvin Hornbeck and he precedes her in death.
She is survived by one son, Barry Hornbeck and wife Kandice, 3 grandchildren Emily, Dustin, and Sloane and one brother, Pete Smith and wife Brenda
A Life Celebration® graveside service for Judy Kay Hornbeck, will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Old White Oak Cemetery in White Oak, Texas. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home.
