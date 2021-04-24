Judy Langford
BIG SANDY — Judy Langford was born in Longview, Texas on February 9, 1977, to Ralph and Pamela Harroff. She passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Services for Judy will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021, 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Bro. Brian Mauk officiating, interment to follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Upshur County. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Croley Funeral Home.
Judy is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Harroff. She is survived by her husband, Heath Langford; son, Jarrett Langford; daughter, Brooklynn Langford; mother, Pam Harroff; brothers, David, Ralph, Daran, Jody, and Garland Harroff, Nathan and William Poole, and John, James, and Matthew Faulkner; and sisters, Angela Butler, Pamela Davis, and Dena Dunn.
Pallbearers for the service will be Caleb McNeil, Caleb Harroff, Gage Goddard, Avery Langford, Dalton Langford, and Jody Harroff.
