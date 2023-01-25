Judy Lee Dorst Cox
DALLAS — On January 21, 2023, Judy Lee (Dorst) Cox., daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 88 at the Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, TX.
Judy was born on October 27, 1934, to Roy Woodrow and Evah Lucille (Kneedler) Dorst in Gardner, KS. Upon graduation from Olathe High School in 1952, Judy attended Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg. She met her husband of 67 years, Jerry Dean Cox, Sr. in Gardner, KS where he was stationed while serving in the United States Air Force.
Judy worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1986 after 33 years of service. Following her retirement, she and Jerry built custom homes in the DFW metroplex before retiring to Kilgore. Judy was a longtime member of Church of Christ where she served her faith community by teaching children’s Sunday school and starting a prison ministry.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a granddaughter, Meggan (Tarwater) Marasek. She is survived by her three children, Teresa Shobe, Kimberly Earl (Brad), and Jerry Dean “Jay” Cox, Jr. (Trish), her sisters, Connie Kauffman and Chyrl McCoy, her nephew, Brian Kauffman (Shannon), seven grandchildren, Zach Tarwater, Mark Hopkins, Kennedy, Trevor, Dillon, and Mason Cox, Emma Shobe, and four greatgrandchildren, Jonas and Charlie Tarwater, and Owen and Nora Hopkins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2023, from 1-2 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore followed by a graveside service at the Kilgore City Cemetery at 2 pm. Judy’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Should you wish to remember Judy, donations can be made to Faith Presbyterian Hospice who lovingly cared for her in her final days of life.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.