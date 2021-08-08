Judy Pearl(Stafford) Galbraith
LONGVIEW Judy
Pearl (Stafford) Galbraith, 77, of Longview, Texas passed away July 26, 2021 in her home of a long illness. She was born May 29, 1944, in Jamestown, New York. She married her husband, Edward Galbraith of more than 58 years. They lived in Panama, New York, then moved to Texas, where they resided in Longview. Judy loved cooking, animals, and walks with her beloved husband.
Judy is survived by her husband, Ed Galbraith of Longview, Texas; two children Gordon Galbraith fiance Leslie, Carol Braumiller and husband Nick; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She held a special place in her heart for all the LaRoys, Cynthia Walters, Glenda Cook, A.D. Roland, and many other close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Celebration of Life will be held at the residence, on Saturday, August 14th, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Compass Hospice of East Texas in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.