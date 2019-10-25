Judy Thomas

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Periods of rain. High 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.