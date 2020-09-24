Jules Michael Morris Sr.

Jules was born September 26, 1937 to Charles J. and Carmel Morris (nee Oswald) in New Orleans, LA. He was raised in a loving home as the third of four children. Jules graduated from Jesuit High School in New Orleans. He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Loyola University. He continued his studies at Louisiana State University where he received both a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry.
In 1952, he met the love of his life, Judith Ann Brock. They courted for several years and attended Loyola University together. They were married in August 1961 in New Orleans, and lived together inseparably for over 59 years, during which they raised 5 children. Their marriage moved them to Wilmington, Delaware, back to New Orleans, then to Baton Rouge, where Jules both taught at and received his PhD in Chemistry from LSU. Upon completion of his degrees the family moved to Longview, where Jules began his long career with Eastman Chemical Company.
Family was so very important to Jules, and he shared everything he had. He was an avid gardener and always lived life to the fullest. He loved to be on the water hunting or fishing with his friends, children, and grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Pops”. His was a life of service to others, especially those he didn’t know. He saw the good and kindness in the world and his life accentuated it wherever he went. Jules was integral in the formation of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He also served on the St. Mary’s Catholic School Board for many years. He also provided years of service, whether inside or out, at both the school and church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. and Carmel Morris, and brother Charles J. Morris, Jr.
Jules is survived by his wife, Judy Brock Morris of Longview, TX; son and daughter-in-law Jules (Jay) Michael Morris, Jr. and Cadence Morris of Cypress, TX; son and daughter-in-law Brock and Terry Morris of Sugar Land, TX; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Rebecca Morris of Austin, TX; daughter and son-in-law Anne and Christopher Kent of Tyler, TX; and daughter Amy Morris of Austin, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Madeleine Morris of Christchurch, NZ; Amelia Morris of Tomball, TX; Blaine Morris of Houston, TX; Carter Morris of Cleveland, OH; Kelsey Morris of Sugar Land, TX; Lindsey Morris of Norfolk, VA; Tyler Morris of Houston, TX; Claudia Morris of Austin, TX; Charles Morris of Austin, TX; Sarah Schmitt of Dallas, TX; Emily Kent of Fort Collins, CO; Annabel Thornhill of Austin, TX; and Vivianne Thornhill of Austin, TX. He was also the excited great-grandfather to a beautiful new great-granddaughter, Natalie Anne Schmitt of Dallas, TX.
Jules is also survived by his sister-in-law Helen Morris of Belle Chasse, LA; sister Jane Nyeholt of Grand Rapids, MI; sister and brother-in-law Carmel and Al Wimberly of McComb, MS; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Morris family would like to express special appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and providers at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Additionally, the family would like to thank Visiting Angels for their compassionate care of Jules, particularly Ms. Tiara Rider.
A rosary and visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, at 5:30 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the Morris family suggests a donation to the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church through online giving at stmaryslgv.org. (https://osvonlinegiving.com/4457/Home/NewQuickGive)
