Julia Lynn Roberts
SOUTHLAKE — After a long fruitful life of service, Julia Lynn (Inzer) Roberts was called home on Sunday, May 14th - a forever special Mother’s Day. Known as Nina to her grandchildren, she was born in Gorman, Texas on September 12, 1941, but lived her formative life in Eastland, Texas. An only child, when not in school, Julia filled her early days working behind the soda counter at her father’s drug store, worshiping at First Baptist Church Eastland and generally holding court with her close group of five friends. Any recounting of this time of her life would be incomplete without the mention of a few of Julia’s other favorite friends, including Fluffy, Precious, Rochester and a Collie appropriately named - Collie.
In 1951, Julia accepted Christ as her Savior, and this created in her a change and passion that would play a pivotal role for her entire life.
At the conclusion of high school, Julia continued her education at Hardin-Simmons University; however, after her freshman year, she felt the calling of her true educational dream - Baylor University. In 1960 she packed her bags and moved to Waco and immediately immersed herself into all aspects of the university including joining the Athenian social club - later to be affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, where she formed friendships that would last her lifetime.
It was also at Baylor Julia formed her most special relationship that would last a lifetime, she met Jim Roberts and fell in love. They married on June 29th, 1963 and moved to their new home in the Lake Highland neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. It was here they grew their family with 2 boys, James and Jason. Being a wife and partner to her husband Jim and mother to her boys (and often times all of their friends as well) was her favorite pastime.
Julia spent years teaching and impacting many students before eventually transitioning to real estate and making her mark in the Lake Highlands community she knew and loved so well. She was an active and sustaining member of the Lake Highlands Women’s League for decades, and a former President of the Lake Highlands Wildcat Club with her husband Jim.
Amongst a growing family, a changing career, and all of the other distractions that life can present, the one constant in her life was her relationship with Christ. From her early days at First Baptist Eastland, to Wilshire Baptist Church, to her final stop at Park Cities Baptist Church, Julia worshiped and served over many years, as a Sunday School teacher or preparing countless meals for people in need.
Julia’s joyful presence and her faithful friendship will be missed. Julia is preceded in death by her parents, Iral and Virginia Grace Inzer. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Roberts, and her sons, James Roberts, wife Ann, and Jason Roberts, wife Jennifer and her 4 grandchildren, Caroline Roberts, Mary Margaret Roberts, Eva Roberts, and William Roberts; and the countless friends and lives Julia touched throughout her life.
The celebration of Julia’s life will be in the Sanctuary at Park Cities Baptist Church, located at 3933 Northwest Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75225, on Monday, May 22nd at 2:00pm with a reception to follow. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available via live stream at https://pcbcspecialevents.online.church/. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julia’s name may be made to Baylor University’s Give Light Campaign - www.baylor.edu
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
