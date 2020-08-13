Juliana “JJ” Jones

Juliana was born on November 12, 1965 in Dallas, Texas. She was a 1984 graduate of Kilgore High School and grew up in the First Presbyterian Church. More than anything, Juliana loved the company of her friends and family. Everyone who knew “JJ” felt her warmth, humor and fun-loving nature. She was a gifted athlete, a competitive golfer, runner and loved games of all kinds. She greeted friends and new acquaintances with a sincere smile and open heart and always had time to listen. Juliana had a special ability to connect with everyone she met with a kind, genuine nature and was charming and charismatic.
In the second half of her life, Juliana gave herself fully to being a mother, and in the last several years, was a caretaker and close companion to her sweet Mom, Janie. She was exceedingly proud of her daughter Kailey which she considered her greatest accomplishment. She found the most joy in watching her become a loving, generous and capable woman.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alan Ivey Jones and her maternal grandparents, Foster and “Bobbie” Bean and paternal grandparents, Joseph Reid and Ruby Ivey Jones.
Juliana is survived by her daughter, Kailey Ashby and son-in-law, Hunter McDaniel of Kilgore, Brandi Ashby of Kilgore and Randi Jo Ashby of Kilgore; mother, Jane Foster Bean Henley of Kilgore; sister, Kathleen Jones Rodriguez and brother-in-law, Peter Rodriguez of Houston; grandchildren, Jaci, Karsyn, Kelton, Triston, Jaydon and Braxton; niece, Gabriella Rodriguez of Houston; nephews, Sam Rodriguez and Michael Rodriguez all of Houston, as well as other loving family members.
