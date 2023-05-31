Julie Davis Motley
LONGVIEW — Julie Davis Motley passed away Monday, May 29th, 2023.
Julie was born to Hamburger and Jessie Faye Davis in Marshall, Texas, on November 9th, 1961. She attended schools at Longview ISD, graduating in 1980. In 1982, she married her high school sweetheart, Tim Motley. They spent their first seven years spending every weekend at the dirt track before settling down to raise a family, but never lost their passion for the sport they both loved. She was a member at Bar None Cowboy church in Tatum, Texas, and First Christian Church in Kilgore, Texas.
Julie was preceded in death by both parents and two nephews. She is survived by her husband, Tim Motley, daughter Meredith Motley, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Sara Motley, and grandchildren Charleston Elizabeth Melton and Carter Davis Motley. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses, Carol Lee (Billy), Larry Davis (Lynne), and Bruce Davis (Sherry), as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was a fighter and she loved her family, but heaven wanted her home.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Bar None Cowboy church, located at 9162 TX-43 in Tatum. Graveside services will be Friday, June 2, 2023 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Omaha, Texas, at a time yet to be determined.
