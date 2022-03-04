Julie Serano Yandle
LONGVIEW — Julie Yandle, 65, of Longview, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 23, 2022. She left this world loved and surrounded by family. Julie was born on September 16, 1956 in Houston, Texas to Pete Serano and Sallie Smith. She was a homemaker and attended New Gate Church in Longview. She loved fishing, chinese food and above everything else, she loved her family. Left to remember her love are daughters, Angel Tyner and husband Jace, and Jennifer Yandle; sisters, Kim Crane and husband Ray, Cindy Fonda, Julie’s twin, June Serano; brothers, Billy Fonda, Michael Fonda and wife Darla; fiancé, Sterman Gordon; nine grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren. Julie reunited in Heaven with her mother, Sallie Fonda; daughter, Juliett Yandle; husband, James Yandle; her precious “Memaw” Grace Smith, and Otto “Bubbie” and Lillie Smith. The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer, Bro. Marion Coon officiating. Interment will follow at Enon Cemetery in Upshur County, with Dylan McGee, Jordan Tyner, Jansen Tyner, Seth Love, Jonathan Davis, and Charles Choate serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Tyner, Damon Yandle and Brayden Fonda. I am the resurrection and the life. Whosoever believes in me (though they die) yet shall they live. - John 11:25-26
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.