Julius Eugene Petty
LONGVIEW — Dr. Julius ‘Gene’ Petty passed away on June 5 at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his son (Jay) and survived by his wife (Shirley), daughters Julie (Jim) and Joye (Wally), daughter-in-law (Sai), seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. The funeral will be held at Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM Rd. 1844, Longview, Texas 75605 on Thursday, June 9, at 11am.
