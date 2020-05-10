June Elizabeth Allen
June Elizabeth Allen
GLADEWATER — Mrs. June Elizabeth Allen, 78, of Gladewater, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at in Gladewater. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley funeral home in Gladewater. Due to the national health crisis, a private family memorial was held to celebrate Mrs. Allen’s life. Online memorials and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net.
June was born in Longview on July 3, 1941 to the late Curtis Wise and Catherine Gilliland Wise. She was a licensed cosmetologist and retired after many years of service. June was a devoted member of the White Oak Community Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. June will not soon be forgotten by all those she leaves behind.
June is survived by her husband Ronald Allen; son Jason Scott Allen; two grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends.

