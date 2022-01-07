June Ethel Reagh
DIANA — Mrs. June Ethel Reagh entered the gates of Heaven on January 4, 2022 at the age of 87. June was born May 19, 1934, to Velva Harris Doering and John E. Wininger in Tomball, Texas. June attended Leverett’s Chapel School where she played clarinet in the band, was voted class favorite, played basketball and caught the eye of a handsome young man, Robert Donald “Ducky” Reagh.June and Don were married on September 1, 1951 at the age of 17 & 19 in their local church. They took necessary precautions by keeping the car running in case the bride’s unapproving grandfather decided to disrupt their nuptials and they needed a quick get-away.June and Don spent the early years of their marriage living in Venice, Louisiana where Don worked full time at Tidewater Oil, part-time at a local grocer and took on various jobs to make ends meet for his growing family. June was a dedicated wife and mother to her four young children. Her family was her whole world and she lived to serve them. In 1960, Don surprised June by taking her to visit a farm for sale in Diana, Texas. On the return trip home June joked, “Wouldn’t it be so funny to tell that man you were going to buy that farm?” Don replied, “I did tell that man I was buying that farm”. Together they built their forever home where they raised their family and ran a farm. June was the perfect compliment to Don. Where he was disciplined, serious and predictable, she was carefree, witty, and spontaneous. She made everyday an adventure, always looking for an opportunity to make someone smile or feel loved. They mentored countless married couples through their church - she brought the humor and he brought the message. Well known for her ability to say exactly what was on her mind yet with such charm, she got away with it every time. Her family will remember her by her hilarious sayings, some of which cannot be printed here. She was always down for a good prank and stories of her shenanigans will no doubt be passed down for generations.June loved big and always made time to lend a listening ear. She offered wise counsel coupled with a no-nonsense mentality. Unknown to many, she was an accomplished artist working with ceramics, designing, and creating hundreds of birthdays and wedding cakes, and sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren. Her sense of humor matched with her genuine sweet nature remained with her to the end. She left this world peacefully surrounded by family. June is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward Levi & Sadie Harris, her mother Velva Doering, her father John E. Wininger, her sister Vicki Doering Ketchie, her son Robert “Bobby” Reagh, and her great-grandson Rex David Dickerson. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 70 years, Don Reagh, daughter Donna June Reagh, daughter Jackie Reagh Oliver and son-in-law Curtis Oliver, daughter Karen Reagh Anderson and son-in-law Rick Anderson, all of Diana, her brother Jack Wininger and sister-in-law Shirley Wininger of Kilgore, her brother-in-law Clif Ketchie of Springfield, California, her brother Mike Doering and sister-in-law Waldine Doering of Springville, California, sister-in-law Mozell Reagh of Kilgore, fifteen grandchildren, fifty-five great-grandchildren and two great-great -grandchildren.Together, they were the BEST parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and great-great-grandparents any family could hope for. With the Lord’s help, Don and June built a legacy which will last for generations to come. God is so good. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7A Memorial Service for family and close friends only will be held at Walnut Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 am with Brother Mike Brittain officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Brent Akin, Matthew Breland, Mark Breland, Michael Oliver, Randall Reagh, Greg Oliver, Jacob Knuckols and William Reagh. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in June’s memory to the following organizations: Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief Fund, Walnut Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, or to Hospice Plus of East Texas.
