June Joyce Phillips
ATLANTA — June Joyce Phillips, 86, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022. June was born June 23, 1935 to Boyd & Geraldine Burke in Rusk, Texas. She was a member of Bethsaida y Baptist Church in Atlanta, Texas. June was married to Bobby Wayne Phillips for 56 years; going on to have 4 children. She was predeceased by her husband Bobby and grandson Zach Phillips. June was a pastor’s wife for 40 years and served alongside her husband Bobby at various churches in East Texas. She was active in the WMU, taught Sunday school and other mission organizations for young women & girls. June is survived by her 4 children: Paul & wife Debbie of Ore City, Texas, Gail & husband Robert Sanders of Atlanta, Texas, Tim & wife Tana of Sand Hill, Texas and Robert & wife Terri of Kilgore, Texas; 8 grandchildren: Christy & Brad Scribner, Aaron Sanders, Clay Phillips, Julie & Frank Pryor, Alex & Emily Sanders, Alexandra & Daniel Ramos, Alyssa & Braden Barnes, and Addison Phillips; and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Ore City Cemetery on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Robert Sanders, son-in-law, officiating. Our family would like thank Heritage Hospice for taking loving care of our mother for the last year.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
The Gideons International: 50 Century Blvd. Nashville, TN. 37214;
