June Mae Beasley
LONE STAR — June Mae Beasley of Lone Star, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2021, at her home. She was 91 years old.
June was born on the family farm in Aline, Oklahoma, on February 8, 1929. She was baptized on June 15, 1941, as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She married the love of her life, Hoil Henry Beasley, on November 29, 1947. They were married for 70 years.
To know June was to love her; she was so generous and loving, and always concerned about everyone. She was well known by family and friends for being a wonderful cook; if you ever left her house hungry, it was your own fault because she would always ask, “Are you hungry?” At gatherings she would hold some food back so any that were late had a chance to eat, and at family reunions if you ever experienced receiving food (especially kack) from an undisclosed location, you knew you held an extra special place in her heart. I’m sure all the family knows exactly what I’m talking about. June was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; she will be dearly missed by all.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Hoil Beasley; her parents, Simon and Amy Bouziden; her brothers and sisters, Eddie Bouziden, Francis “Bozie” Bouziden, Kathrine Shaddy, Violet Bouziden, Georgia Liby, Rose Renard, and Sammy Bouziden.
June is survived by her son Kevin Beasley, daughter Beverly Hayden, son Tracy Beasley, daughter Sharon Oswalt, eighteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was buried in the family cemetery. Her son, Kevin Beasley, officiated the services.
