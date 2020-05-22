June Rose “Judy” Satterwhite Roye

Judy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:50 pm. She was born November 8, 1946 in Kilgore, Texas in the sweet marriage of Bill and Velma Satterwhite. She is survived by her loving husband, Stan Roye; daughter, Cristie Roye of Carthage; brother, Billy Satterwhite and wife, Judy of Granbury, Texas; brother-in-law, Gary Roye of Howardwick, Texas; and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Special thanks for faithful friends Burnis Fife, Mary Jo Roberts and caregivers Gail Turner and Susie Hatton.
She was a faithful member of Greggton First Baptist Church where she joyfully sang in the choir and served many other areas. Wherever Stan’s travels led, they faithfully served in music ministries, Sunday schools and VBS’s. She worked many years at Buckner Children and Family services and was known by all as “Mamma Judy” until retiring in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Velma Satterwhite; mother-in-law, Vivian Jackson; sister-in-law, Sharon Kay Garrett; and nephews, Brian Satterwhite and Adam Roye.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buckner Children and Family Services of Longview or Family Pathways of Longview.
Memorial services will be 1 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Greggton First Baptist Church under direction of Rader Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Lindale, Texas.
