June Scarbrough

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and her husband, Jerry B. Scarbrough, who was a retired Longview Police officer.
Her survivors include her brother, Lenny Smith of St. Louis, Missouri; her daughter, Karen Baird and husband, Charles of Lonview; her son Mark Slaughter and wife, Kathy of Frankston, Texas; her son David Slaughter and wife, Yvonne of Round Rock, Texas. Her amazing grandchildren are Brandon and Heather Baird, Bryan and Wendy Baird, Ivie Slaughter, Emma and Hunter Liles and Andrew Shewmake. Her beautiful great-grandchildren are Sarah Baird, Ella and Taylor Baird, Baine and Baylon Burch and Sydney Liles along with several nieces and nephews.
She had an unwavering faith in God and her Lord Jesus Christ. She always prayed fervently for her family. Her old bible was completely marked up with all of her scripture readings and ultimately held together with black duct tape.
Even when her health was beginning to deteriorate in the care facility at Hawkins Creek, she would still proclaim God’s word and pray for the caregivers, nurses and fellow residents every morning. They knew Mom was beginning to slip when she stopped praying for them. They all loved her and will miss her prayers.
The family wants to express their deepest gratitude to her caregivers at Hawkins Creek and Lifecare Hospice who very lovingly took care of her.
We are comforted in the fact that Mom is with her Lord and so many of her loved ones in Heaven. We don’t mourn as those who have no hope. We will see her again. 1st Thessalonians 4:13-18.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 20, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery with Reverend Darrel Goynes officiating. Services are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home.
