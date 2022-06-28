Junell Smith Nichols
LONGVIEW — Junell Smith Nichols of Longview died suddenly on June 19th at the age of 73.
For those that knew and loved her, the truth of those 15 words is still sinking in- a woman whose heart was as big as all of Texas is gone. We find comfort in knowing her life on earth was filled with joy, compassion, sacrifice, leadership, and a love so great that her spirit will remain.
Junell was born October 25, 1948, to J.E. (Bob) and Margaret Hagedorn Roberts. The family moved several times before settling in Longview in 1964. Junell graduated from Pine Tree High School, East Texas School of Nursing, and Texas Christian University. Her passion for helping took firm root in nursing school and never waivered, her life was filled with examples of love and service.
As a registered nurse for over 50 years, Junell worked at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview Regional Medical Center, Beacon Hospice, and Brannon’s Friends. She was truly dedicated to loving and taking care of patients, friends, and family; many of us can share stories of an email, phone call, text, or visit that included care instructions or treatments. Her dedication to nursing led to instructing nurses, paramedics, firefighters, ACLS, and PALS for area agencies. Junell was also a member of the Jefferson Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Scouting was a lifelong passion, one that introduced her to her husband Jerry. She served as the medical officer for numerous scouting events and was lovingly dubbed “the Wizard of Gauze.” Junell was the recipient of numerous council awards and accolades including the Silver Beaver and proudly supported many members of her family as they earned the rank of Eagle Scout, but no honor could be higher than being the founder of Mom and Me Camp for Cub Scouting. What started as a desire to camp with her son more than 30 years ago, became an annual occurrence throughout the country. She always believed that one singular idea could make a difference and indeed it always will.
Retirement did not slow this lovely woman down, Junell loved traveling with her husband and daughters on cruises. Gardening with her husband or just hanging out with her furbaby Stormie.
Junell was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Everal and Edward Fesko Sr., daughter-in-law Mary Nichols, son in law Tom Glasgow and son in law James Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Jerry Nichols, son Brian and wife Deanna Smith, daughter Keri and husband Eric Hayes, daughter Chris Glasgow, daughter and son-in-law Ginger Vallie and Mo Johnson, son Terry Vallie, son Gerald Nichols, daughter Nicki Wynn, daughter Janine Chope, daughter Darlene Nichols, sister Sandy and husband Pat Gilbert, brother Alan and wife Dorothy Roberts, brother in law Edward Fesko, Jr. and wife Pearl, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Junell is also survived by numerous brother and sister nurses that she defines as family to carry on her legacy.
The family will receive visitation Saturday, July 2nd from 10:00 – 11:00 am with a Celebration of life at 11:00 am at Greggton United Methodist Church in Longview Texas. Services will be officiated by Ricky Ricks, Temple Carpenter, and Kim Hagadorn. The celebration will also be streamed on Greggton’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or East Texas Council Scouts of America.
