Justin Cory Hunter
LONGVIEW — Services for Justin Cory Hunter, of Longview, TX, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Anthony Chapel. Arrangements by Garvan Woodland Gardens, Hot Springs, AR. He passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 41 from an accidental drowning in the White Oak Bayou in Houston, TX.
Justin was born to parents Robin Hart and Johnny Hunter on July 15, 1978 in Fort Worth, TX. He grew up as the eldest of his siblings and attended Big Sandy School in Texas and North Little Rock Ole Main in Arkansas. In 2005, he married Rhonda Caple and the couple had two children. At the time of his death, he lived with his domestic partner, Diana Anderson, his dog, China, and cat, Kelly. No matter what he did for a living, he was an extremely hard worker, spending time as an oil rig floor hand, ranch hand, gardener, server, salesman, and construction worker.
Justin had a zest for life and always wanted to live life to the fullest. He was passionate and excelled at gardening, fishing and cooking. He adored his children, family and friends, spending time with them was second to none. He was an animal lover and enjoyed attending the Living Word Church.
In addition to his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, he is survived by his sisters, Felicia and Delaina; daughter, Leah; and son, Jacob.
