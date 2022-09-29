Justin Eric Nelson
FULSHEAR — Justin Eric Nelson ran into the arms of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ on September 25, 2022, at the age of 20 years. He was born on October 3, 2001, in Austin, Texas, to Jason Eric Nelson and Kimberly Kay Sydow Nelson. Justin was a student at Cinco Ranch High School, a school he loved attending. He enjoyed going to ballgames, riding ATVs, wrestling, going to church, and being around people - especially loved being around his friends and family. Justin was a member of the Second Baptist Church 1463 Campus and has resided in Fulshear since 2017.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Buddy Sydow.
He is survived by his loving parents, Jason and Kim Nelson of Fulshear, Texas; sister, Jessica Nelson of College Station, Texas; brother, Jared Nelson of Fulshear, Texas; paternal grandparents, John and Nancy Nelson of Hallsville, Texas; maternal grandparents, Kay and Jerry Payne of Boyd, Texas; his beloved cat, Dusty; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Schmidt Funeral Home on Grand Parkway. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Second Baptist Church 1463 Campus, in Katy, with Rev. Dave Riggle officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Forest Park Southwest Cemetery, in Richmond.
Serving as pallbearers will be his cousins James Nelson, John Nelson, Justice Nelson, McCray Swofford, Kenny Nelson, and Logan Swofford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keeper of the Game in memory of Justin at https://www.keeperofthegame.org/donate/.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494 (281) 391-2424
