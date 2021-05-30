Justin Lee Bradburry
DENTON — Justin Lee Bradburry was born on April 17, 1981, to parents Rick Bradburry and Veda Wicker Park, and went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2021.
After High School, Justin attended TSTC in Waco, and went on to become an electrical apprentice in Longview. He learned many trades and became an electrical Technician in engineering, in plasma, robotics and cutting edge computer technology for Bromer, Inc., who sent him to Germany and Austria for specialized training.
Justin loved the Lord and asked him to be his Lord on October 11, 2013, and was water baptized on 10/31/2013 at New Covenant Church, in Longview. When Justin moved to Denton, he attended church in Denton, ensuring his 2 sons were in church, with him. He was intentional about sharing the gospel, in a very relational way, with people. Justin never had an enemy, but treated all people the same, with grace.
He is survived by his sons Dominic Bradburry, 16, and Kohen Bradburry, 5, Father Rickey Bradburry and wife Terry, Mother Veda Wicker Park and husband Michael, Grandmother Mary “Nanny” Moore, Sisters Riley Young and husband Micah, Lacey Walker and husband Jake, Zoey Park, and Baille Park. There are numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins, who all loved Justin dearly.
A memorial service will be held June 1, 2021 at 10 am, at the Life Church in Daingerfield, TX at 608 Linda Drive. There will be an additional Memorial Service on June 3, 2021 in Longview, TX at New Covenant Church South campus, located at 5621 FM 2087 Longview, TX.
Internment will be at a later date, in Daingerfield, Texas. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made at Texas Bank and Trust, To donate to the family, please Venmo them here: mevedaloca@yahoo.com
FBO Justin Bradburry Memorial Fund
