Jutta Hildegard Mozingo
LONGVIEW — Jutta Hildegard Mozingo, or “Sam” as she was known to loved ones, passed peacefully on August 20th surrounded by family and friends. Born in Mississippi on May 29, 1949 to Waltraud and Jack Mozingo, Jutta excelled in mathematics from an early age. After graduating from Milby High School, she worked in accounting for GMAC for 35 years, eventually rising to the position of regional accounting manager. Along the way, she made her home in San Diego, Denver, Pueblo, Beaumont, and Houston, before moving to Longview to be near her mother in 1992. While her mother was alive, Jutta helped her manage and run local charity bingo halls that supported the American Legion and Gregg County Association for Retarded Citizens.
Jutta spent her life caring for people, animals, and as a passionate gardener, many beloved plants. She was always fascinated by nature and enjoyed nurturing life and cultivating beauty in all its forms, but was especially fond of irises, altheas, and lilac. She also loved reading and expressed her creativity through knitting and sewing—a talent she shared with her mother. Over the years she created countless beautiful works of art that she gifted to those she knew and loved, and generously donated hundreds of one-of-a-kind scarves to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. Her empathy, compassion, and care for others never wavered.
She was preceded in death by her mother Waltraud in 2003 and father Jack in 2010. She is survived by her brother Roy Mozingo of Florida, sister Janie Reeves of Longview, and nephew Eric Ehrlich of Dallas. She was adored by many, including dear friends Barb Perez and Mary Bancroft. Though she had no children of her own, she thought of her nephew as a son, and her spirit will live on in the many lives she touched. Per her wishes, her body was willed to UT Southwestern Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in her name.
