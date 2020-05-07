Karen Anne “Dodd” Williams

Karen grew up in Longview and graduated from Hallsville High School in 1976. She attended Oral Roberts University where she graduated with degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education with an emphasis in Learning Disabilities in 1981. Karen and Larry Williams married May 21,1983. Together they founded Williamstown Academy in 1983 and served the families of the Longview area for 16 years. Karen started teaching at Longview Christian School in 2000 and became the principal in 2001. Karen had a vision for the development of the Early Learning Center that was established in 2012. The ELC has exceeded expectations and is a thriving part of Longview Christian School. She was a member of Highridge Church (Longview Christian Fellowship).
Karen is known for her impact as an educator and friend. She encouraged with sincerity providing others with confidence in her guidance and their own abilities. She had a gentle and joyous character, an infectious laugh, and a generous spirit. May her legacy to edcucate inside the classroom and for His Kingdom continue to touch the lives of family, friends, students, and the Longview community.
Karen is survived by her husband Larry of Gladewater, Texas; their two children, Courtney (Josh) Dickerson, grandchildren Blakelyn Reese, Jonathan Carter, and William Duke of Whitehouse, TX and Charles (Lillie Elizabeth) Williams, grandchildren Charles Richard, Christian David, Chandler Ellington and Mary-Elizabeth Anne of Gladewater, TX. She is also survived by her mother, Merte Dodd of Gladewater, TX; her siblings Amy (Larry) Nolan of Lake Cherokee, TX, John Dodd of Kilgore, TX, and Morris Jr. (Wanda) Dodd of Hallsville, TX, Nancy (James Cockerham) Dodd of Marshall, TX, her adopted sister Lisa Mayfield of Longview, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her father Morris Eads Dodd, Sr. and her brother Frederic Morris Dodd.
Special thanks goes to “Team Williams” who lifted her up in prayer and support, assuring she was never alone. Gratitude for all those who worked tirelessly around the clock to help the family during her time of need: Leslie Yeakley, Lisa Mayfield and Claudia Rabenhorst. Thanks to Wayman and Kay McMillan who were exceedingly generous in support of Karen’s fight.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Charlsie Ferguson Gillcoat, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC, Lijo John, MD and Matei Socoteanu, MD at Texas Oncology.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview, Texas. Time and location will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
