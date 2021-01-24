Karen Bates Ives
Karen Bates Ives
GARLAND, TEXAS — Karen Frances Bates Ives, 68, of Garland, Texas, died January 10, 2021 in Plano, Texas from complications from kidney disease.
Karen was married to Ike on May 20,1972 in Irving, Texas. She graduated from East Texas Baptist University with Bachelor’s degrees in business and secondary education. She taught in Hughes Springs and in Jefferson, Texas.
She was always active in her local church, most recently Lavon Drive Baptist in Garland, Texas, where she enjoyed bible study and women’s ministry. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing board games, reading, scrapbooking and travel.
Karen is survived by her husband, Harold “Ike” Ives of Garland, Texas; daughter, Carrie Ives and husband, Tim Isakson of Richardson, Texas; and daughter, Mary Paulin and husband, Jeremy of Sachse, Texas; sister, Beverly Frey of Plano, Texas, brother John Bates and wife D’Alan of Waco, Texas, grandchildren Steffan and Opal Isakson of Richardson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org.

