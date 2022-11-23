Karen Bell Harvey
TATUM — Karen Bell Harvey 70 of Tatum passed away Nov. 16,2022 from a lengthy illness surrounded by the love of her daughters and beloved animals. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Don Harvey and son Arthur Lee “Tug” Bell. Left to cherish her memories are daughters Amanda Bell and Amber Bell both of Tatum, Karen and husband Scott Fuller of Saginaw. She was the loving Granna to 4 grandchildren, Jacqelyn, Lee, Johnny and Kadan and 5 great grandchildren. Karen is also survived by two sisters, Glynda Bell Hardee, Cynthia and husband Brad Saxon all of Gladewater and niece Angela McNeese Nolan of Lakeland Florida.
Born to the late Arthur Lee Bell and Wanda Tate Bell, Mrs. Harvey attended Spring Hill ISD before settling in Tatum in 1984. For 13yrs Mrs. Harvey was the friendly smile who greeted the patrons of Rinkles Grocery before stepping away to indulge in her “Granna” duties full time. Karen was known for her generosity, always opening her home to anyone for holiday meals or just when someone needed a safe, warm place to stay. She enjoyed road trips with her daughters and the beach was her happy place.
A private service will be Dec. 3,2022 at Rosedale Cemetary, Gladewater Texas. Family asks in lieu of flowers, you make donations to The American Cancer Society, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or charitable cause of your choice.
