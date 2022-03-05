Karen England Herron
GLADEWATER — Karen England Herron, 67, of Gladewater, TX, formerly of Longview, TX passed away on March 1, 2022, in a Tyler hospital. She was born March 22, 1954, in Pittsburg, TX to Jack and Joie England. Karen graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1972 where she was a twirler as well as co-drum major multiple years for the award-winning Pine Tree High School Band under the direction of her father, long time band director Jack England. Karen went on to attend Kilgore College where she obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing, RN. Over the years she worked in multiple areas of the nursing field including being the Director of Nursing at Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Home, an adolescent behavioral health nurse at Meadow Pines Hospital, and wound care nurse at Gregg Home and Summer Meadows before she retired. Karen was a member of Pine Tree High School Band Kids Forever, participating in the annual homecoming alumni tailgate, held in memory of her father. Karen spent most of her life in Longview, TX but was really drawn to Gladewater, TX. She relocated and spent her remaining years on Gladewater Lake where she loved that she could see the water from her bedroom window. Karen had an unparalleled love for animals and never turned away an animal in need no matter what species, trying to save every orphaned baby bird, squirrel, rabbit and even raccoon. In addition to dogs, cats, ducks, and donkeys, she had many horses she rescued and adored. She loved to sit with them while they would all come up to her. Karen is survived by her husband, Rick Herron, with whom she spent the last 17 years; daughter Lorri Tarpley and husband J.R. of Kilgore; son Kollin Huddleston and wife Jessy of Gilmer; daughter Kana Stuart of Gladewater; stepsons, Nick Herron and wife Erica, and Alex Herron; stepdaughter, Ashley Barnes and husband Matt; brother Richard England of Longview; grandchildren, Brittany Wegner and husband James; Karissa “Sophie” Hicks; Colton Hicks, Jacob Stone, Jack Stone, Connor Talley, Joshua Huddleston, Elizabeth Huddleston, Rory Huddleston, Gunner Stuart as well as two great-grandchildren, Cash and River Wegner; step-grandchildren, Victoria Herron, Carson Herron, Emry Herron, Keylan Barnes, Kaizlee Barnes, Kyson Barnes, and Lily Herron.Karen was preceded in death by her parents Jack B. England and Joie Florence England and grandparents Hugh and Florence Tomlinson. Services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 3 O’clock in the afternoon at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas with a visitation on Sunday, March 6 from 6 to 8 in the evening.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- After election loss, Gohmert won't endorse another candidate
- Crews respond to fire at Longview steakhouse
- Longview High principal Brewer to lead ETAA as interim CEO
- Good Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 For Your Watchlist in March 2022
- Police: One person injured in shooting at Longview sports bar
- Family asks Lincoln residents to help honor 4-year-old by spreading kindness
- Two people arrested after 17 gaming machines seized at Rusk County business
- Former longtime Gregg County Constable Billy Fort dies
- Sheriff's office releases names in double shooting as investigation continues
- Police investigating after one person injured, multiple vehicles damage in Longview shooting
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.