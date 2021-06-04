Karen Johnson
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Karen Johnson will be held on June 5, 2021 at in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview at 10am. Karen passed into the arms of the Lord on November 20, 2020 in Longview TX.
Karen was born on September 30, 1954 in Norman OK to Ersal “Hoopie” and Mary Janeway. Mrs. Johnson worked for over 25 years as a teacher, retiring in 2017. She most treasured getting to see her old students, and all the wonderful ways that they grew through the years.
Karen was preceded in death by her Parents, “Hoopie” and Mary Janeway; and her brother Earl Janeway. Those left to cherish their memories of Karen include her husband, Robert Johnson; children Andrea Rieger with her husband Randon, and Phillip Johnson with his fiancé Yazmin Rosario; grandchildren Emily, Cadon, Jaxon and Rylon; sister Diana VanBuskirk and her husband Carl and brother Patrick Janeway. Karen will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either In Search of the Lord’s Way or Thailand Missions in Karen’s name.
