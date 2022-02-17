Karl Oney
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Funeral Services for Mr. Karl Oney, 78, of Carthage, TX will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Carthage, Texas with Bro Rick Linebarger and Rev. Saul Petty officiating. Burial and Masonic Rites will follow in the Carthage City Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 18th at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Karl Trumann Oney was born July 7, 1943, in Hallsville, Texas. He passed this life February 9, 2022, in Carthage, Texas. Karl was one of four children born to the marriage of Otis Lee and Della Skinner Lawhorn. He was raised and schooled in Harleton graduating with the class of 1962. He married his love, Mary Sue Moreland Oney February 14, 1986, and they celebrate 36 years of marriage and three children.
Mr. Oney joined the U.S. Army in 1962. He spent his career in automotive parts and service and was still working at NAPA where he joined the crew in September 2002. He was an endowed Master Mason with the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas for 22 years including York Rite, Scottish Rite and the Shrine. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas AG Paxton files lawsuit in Marshall against Facebook’s parent company over use of facial recognition tech
- Officials ID man possibly killed by pit bull in Gregg County
- PHOTOS: Homeless man remembered at Longview memorial service
- Montana regulators stick with coal as utilities move on
- Via Italia offering fresh, made-from-scratch menu in White Oak
- Best Penny Stocks to Buy as January Ends? 4 to Watch
- Henry: Former Lobo Travin Howard always in right place at right time
- HomeGoods to open Thursday in Longview
- TSWA Class 4A All-State Football Team
- TSWA All-State Volleyball Teams for 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.