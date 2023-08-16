Karla Baughn Welch
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Karla Baughn Welch, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 in the Ford Chapel of First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation beginning at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Karla was born on February 13, 1960 in Kilgore, Texas and died on August 12, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
