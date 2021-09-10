Karla LeAnne Sypert
GLADEWATER — Karla LeAnne Sypert, 61, of Gladewater, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, in Longview. Funeral services will take place 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Lighthouse Church in Liberty City with Bro. Jake Wommer officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until service time at the church.
Karla was born January 12, 1960 in Longview to the late Robert L. Hiltzman and Barbara Ann Jones Hiltzman. Karla was loved by many and she loved everyone. She was a sweet, kind and loving person who never spoke ill of people. Karla was a very Christian woman and prayed for everyone. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
Karla is survived by her husband of 36 years Eric Sypert; her daughter Kala Thompson and husband Randall; her brother Mike Hiltzman; her sister Cheri Brazier and husband Neil as well as many other loving family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents Robert L. Hiltzman and Barbara Ann Jones.
