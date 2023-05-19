Kary Bernie Tatum
LONGVIEW — Kary Bernie Tatum is in the arms of the Lord and resides in his heavenly home following his death May 15, 2023 at the age of 95. His service will be held at Greggton United Methodist Church at noon on Monday, May 22, 2023 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Bernie was born on January 4, 1928, to Kary Collins and Velma Ione Tatum in Oil City, Louisiana. His family moved to Carlisle, Texas in order for his Father to pursue work with Ohio Oil during the oil boom. He attended Carlisle Schools and actively participated in football, basketball, and band. Enlisting in the Navy, he was initially stationed in San Diego and later transferred to New Orleans as a Navy medic in 1946. He attended Kilgore College and enjoyed driving the Rangerette bus. Experiencing many jobs from milkman to car salesman, and then pursuing his career at SWEPCO. Studying after work hours, he accomplished his goal and achieved his under graduate degree. Advancing to the marketing department led to his twenty-nine year career he loved. This job ultimately suited him because of his love of people and his communication skills. He was instrumental in the initial formation of the Parade of Homes.
Bernie was married to Bonnie Jean Tatum for forty-two years prior to her death in 1994. They shared a very happy dedicated marriage building their lives and family together. They were a great team in their devotion and love for one another in raising their daughters, as well as their grandchildren. Their grandchildren were a special delight to them, and they spent as much time as possible enjoying and nurturing each one. After retirement, they discovered their love of travel and thoroughly enjoyed all their new adventures.
Bernie met Martha Steger while they were both attending Greggton Methodist Church. They both loved traveling and had many of the same interests. They were married in 2003 and enjoyed twenty years together. They traveled abroad, went on cruises, and enjoyed many trips in the states as well. They had many friends who loved playing cards as much as they did, so Friday nights became pizza and cards night. He relied on God and his faith along with Martha’s love and care who was by his side this past year.
Being active in the Longview Bowling Association for many years as a scratch bowler, coach for the youth leagues, League President, and he was elected to the Hall of Fame. He was a lifelong Cowboy and Ranger Fan, avid fisherman, and golfer.
Bernie loved his Lord. He also loved Greggton Methodist Church and his Church family with a happy heart. He served on numerous boards and committees, greeter, and head usher. After fifty years of service, he was awarded an honorary monogrammed usher plate. Bernie also met weekly with the Men’s prayer group, and enjoyed golf with some of this same group. He loved his family, and he loved people but most of all he loved God.
Knowing this man as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, or a friend, you knew you were cherished and loved. He had the capacity to love you fully. He lived openly the scripture John 13:34 “Love one another as I have loved you.” Bernie lived a life full of faith. His love, care, and support for his family was always true and steadfast.
Martha wanted to thank the Life Care Hospice for their care. Memorial contributions may be made to Greggton United Methodist Church. An online guestbook and full obituary are available at www.raderfh.com
