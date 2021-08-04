Kate Haywood Robinson
FRIENDSWOOD Kate Haywood Robinson was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on February 2, 1957. She died on April 9, 2020 in Friendswood, Texas.
Kate (called Kathy by family) was predeceased by her parents, Alfred Green Robinson III and Kate Haywood Robinson.
She is survived by her sisters Sarah Robinson Flick and her husband Robert, Grace Robinson Hyde and her husband Dan, and Frances Robinson Eldreth and her husband Rick. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Laura Phillips, Tyler Chan and his fiancee Caytlin Trichter, Anna Hoehn and her husband Dylan, Bryan Eldreth and his wife Karen, and Katie Flick and her fiancé Cody Garcia. In addition, she is survived by great-nieces and great-nephews Kennedy Phillips, Parker Phillips, Amelia Hoehn, and Thomas Hoehn.
Kate was a graduate of Longview High School, Texas A & M University, and the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Allied Health. She was dedicated to her chosen profession of physical therapy and practiced for over thirty years in varied settings in Colorado and Texas. Her passion over much of her career was working with senior citizens and facilitating their optimal independence and quality of life. She was loved and respected by her patients and colleagues.
Kate loved music and played guitar in a local church band as a teenager. She lived and worked for many years in Colorado and enjoyed skiing and ice skating. She loved being in nature and Colorado's mountains brought her great joy.
More recently after moving to Texas, she volunteered at the Adult Education Center in Pearland, helping adult learners improve their literacy skills and advance in their education and vocation choices. Kate was also a skilled quilter who made numerous beautiful quilts for friends and family.
Kate was devoted to her friends and family. She was always ready if anyone needed help or support. Kate was courageous in the face of challenge and generous to all around her. She was a thoughtful and wise friend and sister and aunt who we miss very much. She loved special trips with her sisters and loved being with her nieces and nephews and their children. Her lifelong faith sustained her and she was filled with light and love all of her days.
A small memorial service was held in June 2020 and a private interment was held in July 2021 at Rosewood Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to:
Adult Education Center
Attn: Fund Development
2246 N. Washington St.
Pearland Texas 77581
281-485-1000
www.adulteducationcentertexas.org
Kate (called Kathy by family) was predeceased by her parents, Alfred Green Robinson III and Kate Haywood Robinson.
She is survived by her sisters Sarah Robinson Flick and her husband Robert, Grace Robinson Hyde and her husband Dan, and Frances Robinson Eldreth and her husband Rick. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Laura Phillips, Tyler Chan and his fiancee Caytlin Trichter, Anna Hoehn and her husband Dylan, Bryan Eldreth and his wife Karen, and Katie Flick and her fiancé Cody Garcia. In addition, she is survived by great-nieces and great-nephews Kennedy Phillips, Parker Phillips, Amelia Hoehn, and Thomas Hoehn.
Kate was a graduate of Longview High School, Texas A & M University, and the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Allied Health. She was dedicated to her chosen profession of physical therapy and practiced for over thirty years in varied settings in Colorado and Texas. Her passion over much of her career was working with senior citizens and facilitating their optimal independence and quality of life. She was loved and respected by her patients and colleagues.
Kate loved music and played guitar in a local church band as a teenager. She lived and worked for many years in Colorado and enjoyed skiing and ice skating. She loved being in nature and Colorado's mountains brought her great joy.
More recently after moving to Texas, she volunteered at the Adult Education Center in Pearland, helping adult learners improve their literacy skills and advance in their education and vocation choices. Kate was also a skilled quilter who made numerous beautiful quilts for friends and family.
Kate was devoted to her friends and family. She was always ready if anyone needed help or support. Kate was courageous in the face of challenge and generous to all around her. She was a thoughtful and wise friend and sister and aunt who we miss very much. She loved special trips with her sisters and loved being with her nieces and nephews and their children. Her lifelong faith sustained her and she was filled with light and love all of her days.
A small memorial service was held in June 2020 and a private interment was held in July 2021 at Rosewood Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to:
Adult Education Center
Attn: Fund Development
2246 N. Washington St.
Pearland Texas 77581
281-485-1000
www.adulteducationcentertexas.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.