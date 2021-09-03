Katherine Alice Clark
LAKE O’ THE PINES — Katherine Alice Clark, of Lake O’ the Pines formerly of Longview, was born December 1, 1945 and passed away August 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Earl and Frances Holmes.
Katherine worked briefly as a bookkeeper and was primarily a homemaker. She loved working in her flower beds and her craft work.
She is survived by her husband of 55 plus years, Larry V. Clark; daughter and favorite son-in-law Angela Clark White and Don White, Jr.; son and partner Matthew Scott Clark and Billie Jo Yount; grandkids Kathy, Justin, Paige, Matt, Coda, Serenity, Falicity; great-grandson Cohen; and numberous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
No services are planned, so in lieu of flowers the family ask that you give to the charity of your choice.
