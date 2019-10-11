Katherine Elaine Hearn

Kathy was born November 1, 1949 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Reba and Ellis Holloway, Jr. She attended Longview High School and was a member of the famed Viewette drill team before graduating in 1968. She then received her associates degree from Kilgore College and went to work at Texas Eastman Chemical Company. She worked at Texas Eastman for 30 years until her retirement in 2007, before later moving to Arlington to be closer to her daughter.
Kathy was a devoted and amazing mother to her only child, Holly Hearn. They spent the majority of their time attending concerts, sporting events, and traveling the world together. Kathy was also known for her love of family, friends, community. Kathy was a chairwoman for the American Cancer Society “Walk for Life” for several years while living in Longview, and initiated a sewing group in support of Ugandan women’s ministries with her Bible Study Class at Fielder Church South Oaks Campus in Arlington.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Holly Hearn of Fort Worth, Holly’s Dad Ronnie Hearn of Kilgore, mother Reba Lilly of Texarkana, sister Kay Harris of Pflugerville, brother Mike Lilly of Texarkana, her faithful dog Chloe, and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her father, Ellis Holloway Lilly, Jr. and her grandparents Youree and Bertha McGowan and Savannah and E.H. Lilly, Sr.
A funeral will be held at 10am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Fielder Church, South Oaks campus. A graveside celebration will also be held on Friday at 3pm at the Danville Cemetery in Kilgore Texas. All family and friends are welcome to attend either event.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the South Oaks Uganda Project at Fielder Church.
Kathy’s family wishes to thank John Pippen at Baylor Texas Oncology in Dallas for his care during the last 11 years of her almost 20 year cancer battle.
