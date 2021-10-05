Katherine Giles Crum
LONGVIEW — Katherine Giles Crum passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 in Longview, Texas, two months shy of her 101th birthday. She was born December 16, 1920 in Emory, Texas to Alfred Omega “Mig” and Olma Pound Giles. Her parents owned a Meat Market, a Grocery Store and Café in downtown Emory. Katherine attended Rains High School in Emory graduating in 1937. She was very active in sports programs in high school including Basketball, Softball and Track.
After graduation she attended secretarial school in Tyler and moved to Ft. Worth to take a job as a secretary. Katherine met her future husband, Shelton H Crum on a blind date while he was on leave as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army. They were married on January 9, 1944. Shortly after the marriage, Shelton was deployed to the European Theater and was a participant in the WW II D-Day invasion of Normandy France landing on Utah beach on June 7, 1944. They settled in Ft. Worth following his discharge from the Army.
In 1947, they moved to Longview where Shelton worked at LeTourneau for 36 years. Katherine worked as a secretary for the Longview School District for 18 years while raising her son, Michael and daughter, Eileen. Katherine was a fantastic cook and shared many recipes with neighbors, friends, and family. The family enjoyed weekends at the lake together. She loved and helped care for her mother, who lived to be 104.
During their almost 69 years of marriage, Katherine and Shelton shared a passion for crafts including stained glass creations and building and painting decorative birdhouses. She loved to read, watch the Dallas Cowboys and daily work one or two crossword puzzles.
Katherine is survived by son, Michael Giles Crum and wife Linda of Goldthwaite, Texas and granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Miles McNeal and husband Kyle and great-grandson, Kayden McNeal of Kilgore. Nieces and Nephews: Marilyn Blanton McPhillips of Fredericksburg, Texas; Sharron Blanton Kifer of Richardson, Texas; Lloyd Ernest Giles, Jr. of Emory, Texas; Bobby Alfred Giles of Canton, Texas; Katherine Crum Richardson of Atta Loma, Calif.; Lila Crum Enriquez of San Bernadino, Calif. And many more nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Shelton and daughter Eileen and her sisters and brothers, Lillie Mae Giles McCravey, Lloyd Ernest Giles Sr, Velma Louise Giles Mitchell, Doris Pauline Giles Blanton, J W Giles.
There will be a time for visitation from 10am - 11am prior to the service which will start at 11am on Friday, October 8th in the mausoleum at Rosewood Park in Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.