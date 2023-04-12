Katherine “Kat” Goode
LONVIEW — Katherine Rowland Goode, 96, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home. She was born October 8, 1926, in Greensboro, North Carolina to William and Annie Rowland. Kat devoted her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family. She was a humble servant of the Lord. Kat enjoyed shelling, crafts, walking, cards, dancing, exercise, Yahtzee, coloring, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her grandkids. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, sewing the word of God into her children and spreading the good news to everyone she met. By the side of her husband, they led hundreds to the Lord during decades of evangelizing in Florida. Kat loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Lib, daughter, Kathy, and her husband, Jim of 71 years and 6 months. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Brown, son, Larry, and wife Carol; seven grandkids, eight great grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kat’s life will be honored at a family directed celebration service at Longview Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 am on Saturday April 15, 2023. You may fellowship with the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. In the words of Reverend Billy Graham, Kat would have said; “I’m just changing addresses”.
Cremation arrangements were under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
