Kathleen Collins

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Rene Collins and her grandson Tony Halliburton.
She is survived by her daughters Sally and husband Randy Kennedy, Jimmie and husband Joseph Zapp and Phyllis Collins, two grandchildren Jonathan Holt and his wife Patrice, Kristi Kemper and her husband Ben and numerous great grandchildren and extended family.
Kathleen was a long-time Cumberland Presbyterian. She was very active in her church and never met a stranger.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, March 22. 2021 at Rader Funeral Home. We would ask that no flowers be sent. If you would like, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Alliance in her memory.
