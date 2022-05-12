Kathleen Eidson Combs
LONGVIEW — Visitation for Kathleen Combs, 90 of Longview will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, 109 Hwy. 259 North, in Ore City. Mrs. Combs had been a resident of Longview for 34 years, and was a former resident of the Shady Shores community, Lake O’ the Pines near Ore City, since 1969. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church where she was an active member in the Ore City FUMC congregation, and the Summerfield FUMC in north Longview. She participated in numerous volunteer activities throughout her life including Slaton and Ore City Parent Teacher Organization, Meals on Wheels, Asbury House of Longview, and was active as a local county political organizer. She enjoyed tole painting, ceramics, and was active for many years dancing, playing golf, and fishing.Mrs. Combs was born May 29, 1931 in Fort Worth, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Trice Eidson in 1949 and her mother Mamie Kathleen Eidson in 1966. She attended schools in Fort Worth, Slaton, and San Marcos, Texas and two years at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She was a medical transcriptionist at several major city hospitals in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston, prior to her retirement and relocation to Northeast Texas. Mrs. Combs is survived by two sons, Carl Sartain of Longview, Texas, and Scott Sartain and wife Brenda of Omaha, Texas. Grandsons, Tracy Beekman of San Antonio, Texas, and Bruce Beekman of Longview, Texas. Casey Sartain and wife Stacey, Austin Sartain and granddaughter Sallie Alsup and husband Zach all of Omaha, Texas, and four great-grandchildren, Savannah and Brian Sartain of Omaha, Texas, Bryan Shelby Beekman of Charleston, South Carolina, and Claudia Nicole Dugan of Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by a son Timothy Brian Sartain in 1973, her first husband Brian Weldon Sartain in 1958, and her second husband Robert Bryant Combs in 1990. A memorial funeral service celebrating Mrs. Combs life will be held at the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City at 10:00A.M. Friday, May 13, 2022, with interment immediately following services at Ore City cemetery. Funeral services will be officiated by Bubba DeBerry of Ore City and Summerfield FUMC pastor Nathan Firmin. Pallbearers will be Tracy and Bruce Beekman, Casey and Austin Sartain, Zach Alsup, and Carl and Scott Sartain. Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home of Ore City.
