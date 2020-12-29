Kathleen Lucille Cooley
LONGVIEW — Kathleen Lucille “Mimi” Cooley, 71, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home in Longview surrounded by her family. Kathy was born September 11, 1949 in Miami, Oklahoma to Joseph Mark Olds and Virginia Lee Simons Olds. On October 1, 1966, she married the love of her life, Robert Cooley. She worked for 33 years at Allstate Insurance in various positions. Kathy absolutely loved to read and travel, but her favorite love was her grandchildren. They were her world and referred to her as “Mimi”; even children not related, called her Mimi. Kathy’s sweet and kind spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Ester Craig. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Cooley; daughters, Darla Reese and her husband, Jessie, and Genise Maberry and her husband, Michael; sister, Stella Messner and her husband, Everett; brother-in-law, Mike Craig; grandchildren, Victoria and Michael, Olivia and Ben, Daven, Joseph and Kaelie, and Cameron and Sera; great grandchildren, Ryder, Xander, Isabela, Seth, and Liam (who will make his arrival into this world in the spring!); sisters-in-law, Debbie Sedrel and Joyce Ann Cooley; brother-in-law, Leon Alfano; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview Texas.
