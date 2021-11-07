Kathleen Shafer
DIANA — Kathleen Shafer, 92, formerly of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021 at her residence in Diana, Texas, where she lived with her son, Joe Shafer. Kathleen was born on December 16, 1928 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Delbert and Gertie Qualls King. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview for 55 years, where she also work for 30 years as Financial Secretary until retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Shafer; two brothers, Glendon Pete King and Ernest King; sisters Christine Richardson, Jo Morris, Anne Durham, Lucille King and Faye Davis.
Those left to treasure her memories are sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Vicki Shafer of Diana and Tim and Linda Shafer of Longview; grandchildren Angela Hubbard, T.J. Shafer, Heather Gaston, Hailey Shafer and Paul-Michael Shafer; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A private, family service was held at an earlier date.
