Kathleen Taylor
LONGVIEW — Kathleen Taylor left her temporary Earth home May 27, 2021, to be with her Mother, eternally.
Kathleen was born in Tyler, Texas, January 21, 1972, and was living in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the time of her death. She attended Lindale High School and received her Phlebotomy certification from Tyler Jr. College.
Life led Kathleen down many paths, all of which were greeted with her bubbly personality and uncanny ability to make friends. She battled many demons for the most part of her life, but it never discouraged her attitude.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.L.& Doris Taylor of Tyler.
Left to cherish her memories, Deborah Taylor Lively and husband Gordon of Longview and brother Ed Taylor of Athens, numerous Nephews and Nieces and a few “Special Pieces” of her heart. “Kat,”as she was lovingly called, lived her 9 lives to the fullest. She will be entertaining the Lord while being missed here.
Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday June 15th at Rosewood Park 1884 Farm Market 1844 Judson, beginning at 2 p.m.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview; prize unclaimed
- Longview man sentenced to prison for beating two boys
- New takeout restaurant planned to benefit Thrive Longview
- Uncle Joe's Coffee & Cones expanding into Longview
- Former Gregg County GOP chair charged with theft to plead guilty
- Gilmer man killed when tree falls on truck while driving
- Judson Road in Longview set to fully reopen Sunday as McCann Road lanes close
- Stallard: Understanding what women are really saying
- Police: Man caused 'severe trauma' to dog at Longview hotel
- Bobcats advance to 5A state title game
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.