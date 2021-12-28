Kathleene Marie- Robben Sewell
LONE STAR — Funeral services for Kathleene Sewell, 74, of Tyler, formerly of Lone Star will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the Chapel of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield with Bro. Scott Darby officiating. Mrs. Sewell was born on March 28, 1947 in Hays, KS to Eugene and Margie Robben. She passed away Christmas Day morning, December 25, 2021 in a Tyler hospital. After graduating high school, Kathleene went on to proudly serve her country in the United Stated Air Force. There, she met her true love, Jimmy Sewell. They married on January 7, 1967. Kathy was a member of Lone Star Baptist Church where she was active in the choir and was the director of the church’s mother’s-day out program. She was an avid gardener. She really enjoyed growing new and tending to her many plants. She referred to them as “her babies”. She also found joy in reading and sewing. Kathleene was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her two children, Jimmy Sewell and Frances, Laura Tucker and Dierk; four granddaughters, Shelby Lopez and Esaul, Karissa Burdine and Justin, Ally Sewell, Jaycee Sewell; four great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons, Remmington, Ruemour and Ramsie Burdine and Sophie, Noah, Shiloh and Everett Lopez. She is also survived by three brothers and one sister, Gail Wade and Russell, Gene Robben and Janice, Scott Robben, and Michael Robben and Pat; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021 at the funeral home.
A memorial guest-book may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
