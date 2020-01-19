spotlight
SPRING — A Life Celebration funeral service for Kathryn Denson Roberson, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, January 20th, 2020 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Kathrynwas born on October 22, 1942 in Houston, Texas and died on January 16, 2020 in Spring, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
